ФОТО | Смотрите, как выглядели первые "Мисс Мира" в истории

#OTD in 1888, the “Concours de Beaute”, one of first known modern beauty contests was held in Spa, Belgium.

Winner was Bertha Soucaret, from the French colony of Guadeloupe in the Antilles. 18-year-old woman described as "Creole" went on to obscurity after her moment of glory.